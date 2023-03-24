Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 607,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,602. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

