Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. 147,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

