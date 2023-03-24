Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 60,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

