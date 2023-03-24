Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $20.82 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 517,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

