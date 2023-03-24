Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.73. 538,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,440. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.