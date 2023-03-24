Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 914,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,247. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

