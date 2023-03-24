Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,744. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

