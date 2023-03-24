Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.35.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.