Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 20,118 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 1,961,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,703,276. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.