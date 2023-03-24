Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 89 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.73. 269,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,418. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

