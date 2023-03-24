NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.99

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.88. NSK shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

