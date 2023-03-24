NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.99

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.88. NSK shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About NSK

(Get Rating)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

