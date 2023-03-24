Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.