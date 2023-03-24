Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.