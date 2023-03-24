Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 275,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,311,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUTX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $676.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
