Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 826,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 569,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

