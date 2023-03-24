NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

