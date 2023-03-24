NYM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $80.03 million and $1.22 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00353666 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.12 or 0.25705665 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010040 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.25044392 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,494,452.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

