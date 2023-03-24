Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $325.39 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $325.39 million and $24.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.17 or 0.06375330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

