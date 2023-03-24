ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %
Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
