ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.