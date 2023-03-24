Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,829. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

