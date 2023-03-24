Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.94. 1,729,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.