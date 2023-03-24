Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.49-2.58 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.8 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

