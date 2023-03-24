Omega Therapeutics’ (OMGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.97% from the company’s previous close.

OMGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $313.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,208,731.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 898.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 202,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

