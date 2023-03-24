OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $402.25 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00007356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $283.06 million and $402.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018044 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.