Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 16.7%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 224,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 127,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$14.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Further Reading

