One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Trading 11.1% Higher

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,771.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

