Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.01

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.01 and traded as low as $48.00. Onex shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 4,870 shares traded.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.70, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.86%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

