Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.01

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.01 and traded as low as $48.00. Onex shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 4,870 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Onex Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.70, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.41.
Onex Increases Dividend
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onex (ONEXF)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.