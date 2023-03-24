Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.70 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $197.26 million and $15.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.64 or 0.06376477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

