Oppenheimer Boosts Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $65.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $36.51 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.