Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Up 6.2%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 22,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,094% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Orbital Tracking Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.27.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

