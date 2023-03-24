Orbler (ORBR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $795,123.48

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $621.91 million and approximately $795,123.48 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

