Orbler Price Reaches $3.05 on Major Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00011000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $620.68 million and $745,505.54 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00355225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,152.04 or 0.25819023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010084 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.