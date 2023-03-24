Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OXM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

