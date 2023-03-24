Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.40 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.

OXM stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

