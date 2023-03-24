Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 142,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,431. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.