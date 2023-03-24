Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

