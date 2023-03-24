Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 17936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.60.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

