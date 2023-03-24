Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %
PRTK stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.