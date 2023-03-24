Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) PT Lowered to $10.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PRTK stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

