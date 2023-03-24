Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 23.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 23.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

