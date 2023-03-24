Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 182 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 90.75 ($1.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,815.00 and a beta of 1.35. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

