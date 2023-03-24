Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 1.3%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

