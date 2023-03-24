PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $16.88 on Friday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth $6,599,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PepGen in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepGen by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

