Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Todd S. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 891,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRDO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.82. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,551. The stock has a market cap of $861.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

