Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.
