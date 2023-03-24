Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 154,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.