Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

