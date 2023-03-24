Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

XBI stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

