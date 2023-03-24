Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 2,472 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after buying an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

