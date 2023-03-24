Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 41 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.61.
ACN stock opened at $271.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
