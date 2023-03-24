Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 461 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 306,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

