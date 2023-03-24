Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$2.70. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 900 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

