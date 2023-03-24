Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

